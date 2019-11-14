NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Issues Earnings Results

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. NVIDIA updated its Q4 guidance to $1.56-1.75 EPS.

NVIDIA stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $209.79. 12,781,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,818,614. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.95 and its 200-day moving average is $170.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.65. The firm has a market cap of $126.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.06. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $124.46 and a 52 week high of $211.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 31,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $5,613,216.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $858,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,634.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,383 shares of company stock worth $11,625,217 in the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $179.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.99.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

