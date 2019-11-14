NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 111.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,786 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 10.4% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 30,125 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.0% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 48.9% in the third quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 35,592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.60. 235,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,658,004. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $124.46 and a 1 year high of $211.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.16. The stock has a market cap of $126.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Barclays reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $179.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.99.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $418,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 31,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $5,613,216.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,383 shares of company stock worth $11,625,217. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

