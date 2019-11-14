Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.07.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTNX. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Nutanix from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group upgraded Nutanix to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price target on Nutanix and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

In related news, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $523,783.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,699.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 5,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $156,306.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,497.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,951 shares of company stock valued at $933,541. 9.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Nutanix during the second quarter worth about $374,127,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,956,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,155,000 after purchasing an additional 136,311 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Nutanix during the second quarter worth about $99,453,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nutanix by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,020,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,031,000 after purchasing an additional 68,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 651.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,412,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,081 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $27.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.32. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average of $27.37.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.49 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 172.43% and a negative net margin of 50.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix will post -4.39 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

