NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 69.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in NuStar Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 304,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in NuStar Energy by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in NuStar Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in NuStar Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in NuStar Energy by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 288,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 92,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NS shares. ValuEngine raised NuStar Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho started coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. NuStar Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock opened at $28.42 on Thursday. NuStar Energy L.P. has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.69.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $378.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 358.21%.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

