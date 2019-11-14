NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($12.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($22.80) by $10.80, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NuCana stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,886. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $210.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 3.11. NuCana has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $20.08.

NCNA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of NuCana in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of NuCana in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NuCana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.19.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

