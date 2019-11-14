Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nu Skin’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Headwinds in Mainland China, a soft view for 2020 and currency fluctuations are prime deterrents. The recently completed 100-day government campaign in Mainland China to inspect offerings of the nutrition and direct sales industry led to adversities like limited sales meetings. This took a toll on the company’s third-quarter 2019 results, with revenues and earnings declining year over year. The company also issued a soft view for the fourth quarter and 2020, wherein adverse impacts from currency movements are likely to persist. Nevertheless, the company is on track with product launches and programs to strengthen sales leaders in Mainland China. Also, the company is committed toward boosting customer base, which grew 4% in the third quarter.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson set a $42.00 price target on Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.63.

NUS traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $39.07. The stock had a trading volume of 428,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,851. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day moving average of $45.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.02 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 42.05%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Foulis Greg 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $837,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

