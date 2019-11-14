NPCoin (NPC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,945.00

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. During the last seven days, NPCoin has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One NPCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and $3,945.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00077015 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000116 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

