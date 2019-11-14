Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 456 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 199.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $217,952.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $157,170.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,853 shares of company stock valued at $5,572,002. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $80.07. The company had a trading volume of 10,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,459. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.61. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $86.62.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 13.21% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.86.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

