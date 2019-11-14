Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 424 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter worth about $64,450,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 24.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,084,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,613,000 after buying an additional 985,600 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth $44,265,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 215.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,368,000 after buying an additional 735,109 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth $26,858,000.

In other Teradyne news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 7,074 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $454,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Walter G. Vahey sold 25,012 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $1,591,263.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,209.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,166 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TER traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $65.27. 1,047,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,287,428. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $582.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TER. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.09.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

