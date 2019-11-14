Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Raises Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DEI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 90.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 32.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 6,381.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 430,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,160,000 after purchasing an additional 424,070 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 9.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEI shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

DEI stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.72. The company had a trading volume of 19,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.32 and a 52 week high of $43.76.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $238.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.69 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 51.49%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

