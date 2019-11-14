Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,606 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in Signature Bank by 362.6% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Signature Bank by 242.4% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.00. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $98.54 and a fifty-two week high of $137.93.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.14 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $138.00 price target on Signature Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $145.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens started coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.