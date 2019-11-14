Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIEN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,975,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,267,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $54.00 price target on Ciena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.35.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $73,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $64,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,688 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,359. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CIEN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,281. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.88.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $960.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.64 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.77%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

