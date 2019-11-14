Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Buys 864 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 34,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.29. 1,348,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782,941. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.48 and a 200 day moving average of $77.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $83.73.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk acquired 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,687,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,807.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.45.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

