Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 345,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,344,000 after purchasing an additional 105,957 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,107,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,972,000 after purchasing an additional 38,799 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 556.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 43,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on FISV. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 46,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $4,954,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 372,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,112,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $2,591,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,118,310.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $13,422,250. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.30. 182,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,896. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $111.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.