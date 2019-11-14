Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.06

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$27.06 and last traded at C$27.06, with a volume of 39966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.72.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NPI. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, September 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.78.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.73, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion and a PE ratio of 16.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.07%.

About Northland Power (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

