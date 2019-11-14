Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC cut its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,831 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.7% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 107,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 28.0% in the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 92,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 20,131 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 176,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 30.9% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 6.7% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 116,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $54,378.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,727.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JWN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.51.

Nordstrom stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.82. 2,137,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,832,205. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.09.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 62.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

