Nord/LB Analysts Give Linde (ETR:LIN) a €171.00 Price Target

Linde (ETR:LIN) has been assigned a €171.00 ($198.84) price objective by analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Nord/LB’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Independent Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €192.00 ($223.26) target price on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on Linde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €176.00 ($204.65).

Shares of ETR:LIN traded up €0.60 ($0.70) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €189.45 ($220.29). 588,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,282. Linde has a 1 year low of €130.75 ($152.03) and a 1 year high of €184.80 ($214.88). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €176.72 and a 200-day moving average price of €173.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

