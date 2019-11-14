Norcros (LON:NXR) Price Target Raised to GBX 270

Norcros (LON:NXR) had its price target upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Norcros stock remained flat at $GBX 235 ($3.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,049. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 230 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 215.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $187.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83. Norcros has a one year low of GBX 183 ($2.39) and a one year high of GBX 245 ($3.20).

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

