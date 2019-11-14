Nocopi Technologies (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) shares rose 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 129,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 139,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

About Nocopi Technologies (OTCMKTS:NNUP)

Nocopi Technologies, Inc develops and distributes document security products in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses its patented reactive ink technologies for the entertainment and toy, and document and product authentication markets. It offers specialty inks for coloring books, activity kits, play sheets, single use place mats, greeting cards, board games, promotional products, or other paper-based applications; and anti-counterfeiting and anti-diversion technologies and products for various applications in the authentication of documents having intrinsic value, such as merchandise receipts, checks, travelers' checks, gift certificates, and event tickets, as well as product labeling and packaging.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Nocopi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocopi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.