Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added drilling fluids systems, and composite matting systems used in oilfield and other commercial markets. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on shares of Newpark Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Newpark Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

NR opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10. Newpark Resources has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $606.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). Newpark Resources had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $202.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newpark Resources will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,316,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,275,000 after acquiring an additional 184,750 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Newpark Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 169,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Newpark Resources by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 953,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 197,759 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Newpark Resources by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

