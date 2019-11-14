Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) Short Interest Up 86.0% in October

Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 814,000 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the September 30th total of 437,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 563,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Neurotrope by 46.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Neurotrope by 144.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 35,464 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Neurotrope by 45.5% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Neurotrope by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 229,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Neurotrope by 21.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 47,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTRP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neurotrope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group lowered shares of Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of NTRP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.71. 99,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,230. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. Neurotrope has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.07.

About Neurotrope

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.

