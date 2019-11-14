NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.31), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 million. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.55%.

Shares of NTWK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.46. 480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,396. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $8.27.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised NetSol Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised NetSol Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetSol Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.