Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.44 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will post $5.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.45 billion. Netflix posted sales of $4.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year sales of $20.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.09 billion to $20.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $24.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.89 billion to $25.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.54.

Shares of NFLX opened at $283.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Netflix has a 1 year low of $231.23 and a 1 year high of $385.99. The stock has a market cap of $127.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.34.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,372 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total transaction of $11,561,674.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,674.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 135,702 shares of company stock worth $38,290,015 in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Netflix by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 8,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

