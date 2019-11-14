NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives $60.70 Average PT from Brokerages

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.26.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on NetApp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Longbow Research lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on NetApp to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on NetApp from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.98. 7,650,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,081. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. NetApp has a 52-week low of $44.55 and a 52-week high of $78.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.47.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 77.11% and a net margin of 16.74%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 3,963 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $187,410.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,255.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald Held sold 10,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $469,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,391 shares in the company, valued at $816,333.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,963 shares of company stock worth $987,420. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,050,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $373,291,000 after buying an additional 937,586 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,221,610 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $878,488,000 after buying an additional 1,505,804 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NetApp by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,502,468 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $131,405,000 after buying an additional 570,720 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,096,462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $129,352,000 after buying an additional 192,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113,514 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $68,704,000 after purchasing an additional 33,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

