Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Short Interest Update

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the September 30th total of 656,900 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 546,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $2.00 price target on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

NAVB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.68. 193,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,027. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $4.40.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment.

