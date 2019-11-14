Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Major Shareholder Acquires $46,569.60 in Stock

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $46,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NATR stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.09 million, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.68. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia; Central and Eastern Europe; and NSP China. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

