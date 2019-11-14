Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Major Shareholder Acquires $46,569.60 in Stock

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $46,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NATR stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.09 million, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.68. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.
About Nature’s Sunshine Products
Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia; Central and Eastern Europe; and NSP China. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.
