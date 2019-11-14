Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. manufactures, fabricates, sells, rents and services natural gas compressors that enhance the production of natural gas wells. The Company also manufactures and sells flare systems and flare ignition systems for plant and production facilities. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Natural Gas Services Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

NGS stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.48. 1,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,358. Natural Gas Services Group has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.15 million, a PE ratio of 144.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $20.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natural Gas Services Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the second quarter worth $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the second quarter valued at $63,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 54.4% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 8,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter valued at $229,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

