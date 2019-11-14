National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of National Western Life Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

Shares of NWLI stock traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,860. National Western Life Group has a 52-week low of $247.24 and a 52-week high of $316.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWLI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in National Western Life Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,995,000 after acquiring an additional 11,379 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Western Life Group in the second quarter worth about $2,207,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 90.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 118.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 166.6% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.