National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) vs. Globe Life (NASDAQ:GL) Critical Contrast

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) and Globe Life (NYSE:GL) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Security Group and Globe Life’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Security Group $64.86 million 0.48 $780,000.00 N/A N/A Globe Life $4.30 billion 2.52 $701.47 million $6.13 16.24

Globe Life has higher revenue and earnings than National Security Group.

Profitability

This table compares National Security Group and Globe Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Security Group 2.55% 3.53% 1.15% Globe Life 16.57% 12.21% 3.08%

Volatility & Risk

National Security Group has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globe Life has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for National Security Group and Globe Life, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Security Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Globe Life 1 0 1 0 2.00

Globe Life has a consensus price target of $99.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.57%. Given Globe Life’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Globe Life is more favorable than National Security Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of National Security Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of Globe Life shares are held by institutional investors. 38.2% of National Security Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Globe Life shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

National Security Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Globe Life pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Globe Life pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Globe Life beats National Security Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana. The Life Insurance segment offers ordinary life, accident and health, supplemental hospital, and cancer insurance products in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. The company distributes its products through independent agents, home service agents, and brokers. The National Security Group, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in Elba, Alabama.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. It offers term life, whole life, children's life, senior life, and family life insurance products; accidental benefits insurance; mortgage protection insurance; and medicare supplement plans. The company was formerly known as Torchmark Corporation and changed its name to Globe Life Inc. in August 2019. Globe Life Inc. is based in McKinney, Texas.

