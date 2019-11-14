National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) Short Interest Update

National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the September 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSEC traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.39. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.82. National Security Group has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $14.70.

Get National Security Group alerts:

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.21 million for the quarter. National Security Group had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 2.55%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from National Security Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

In other news, Director Fred Clark, Jr. purchased 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $97,387.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,144. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $101,246. Corporate insiders own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in National Security Group stock. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.61% of National Security Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of National Security Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for National Security Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Security Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.