National Grid plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 16.57 (LON:NG)

National Grid plc (LON:NG) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.57 ($0.22) per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON NG traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 893.90 ($11.68). The company had a trading volume of 4,992,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,850,000. National Grid has a 52 week low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 926.70 ($12.11). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 890.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 850.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded National Grid to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 930 ($12.15) in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 892 ($11.66) target price on National Grid and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on National Grid from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 932.08 ($12.18).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

