National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NGHC has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

NGHC stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $21.37. 154,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,486. National General has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.60.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). National General had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National General will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National General news, COO Peter A. Rendall sold 9,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $214,608.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $124,070.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,189 shares of company stock worth $572,535. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGHC. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in National General by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in National General by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 153,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in National General by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in National General by 544.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 58,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 49,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in National General by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

