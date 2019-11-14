National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for TELUS in a report released on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.39.

TU has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

TU stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.73. TELUS has a twelve month low of $32.46 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 61.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 128,989 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 1.3% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 132.8% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 122,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 69,916 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 689,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,472,000 after acquiring an additional 11,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 4.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

