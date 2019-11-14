Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 99.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206,268 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 71.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Nasdaq by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Citigroup cut Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $145,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Lars Ottersgard sold 4,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $481,919.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $102.69. 8,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,064. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.31 and its 200 day moving average is $97.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. Nasdaq Inc has a 1-year low of $75.49 and a 1-year high of $105.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.44 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

