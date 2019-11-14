Nano Reaches Market Cap of $126.20 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00010970 BTC on major exchanges including Coindeal, HitBTC, CoinFalcon and Gate.io. In the last week, Nano has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $126.20 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,634.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.93 or 0.02130740 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.25 or 0.03177097 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00686125 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.29 or 0.00756277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011107 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00054932 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00417389 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011710 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net . Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Koinex, CoinFalcon, Binance, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Nanex, OKEx, RightBTC, Coindeal, Bitinka, CoinEx, Mercatox and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

