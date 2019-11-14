Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NBRV. Northland Securities set a $13.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.06.

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,602.24% and a negative return on equity of 139.52%. The business had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nabriva Therapeutics news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,356.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 64,977 shares of company stock valued at $119,951 and sold 21,773 shares valued at $45,186. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $40,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 180.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 33,656 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $90,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

