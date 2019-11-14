Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NBRV. Bank of America set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities set a $13.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nabriva Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.06.

Shares of NBRV opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.21. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,602.24% and a negative return on equity of 139.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nabriva Therapeutics news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,356.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 64,977 shares of company stock worth $119,951 and have sold 21,773 shares worth $45,186. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 33,656 shares in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

