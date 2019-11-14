Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €252.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €252.00 ($293.02) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MEURV. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays set a €251.00 ($291.86) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €182.00 ($211.63) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €260.00 ($302.33) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Munchener Ruckvers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €229.14 ($266.44).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($232.56).

