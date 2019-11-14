Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.19.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTL. National Bank Financial downgraded Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Mullen Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of TSE:MTL traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.58. 57,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,915. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.37. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$7.30 and a one year high of C$13.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.28. The company has a market cap of $919.32 million and a P/E ratio of -52.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -365.85%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

