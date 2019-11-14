MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 1,488 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $24,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 11,959 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,213,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,009,000 after buying an additional 1,050,866 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,198,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,449,000 after buying an additional 140,706 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,267. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average of $56.05. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $46.25 and a 12-month high of $58.92.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

