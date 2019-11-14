MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 765 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $15,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 39,296.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,683,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,592 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 13,808.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,885,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,373 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 27,828.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,173,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,094 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $53,247,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $52,285,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.38 per share, for a total transaction of $124,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,280.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 129,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $19,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,790 shares in the company, valued at $56,397,159. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,032 shares of company stock valued at $25,199,775 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 target price on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.20.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.19. 1,333,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,600. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $108.45 and a fifty-two week high of $154.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 24.96%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

