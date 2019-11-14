MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Lowers Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,303 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $18,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1,337.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $490,689,000 after buying an additional 2,633,848 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 17,524.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,680,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,081,000 after buying an additional 1,671,269 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in 3M by 351.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,730,000 after buying an additional 755,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,688,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,613,040,000 after purchasing an additional 407,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,337 shares of company stock worth $1,098,286. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.18. The stock had a trading volume of 117,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $150.58 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.21.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 3M from $173.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.08.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

