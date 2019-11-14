MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $51.56 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 222,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.4% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $51,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 106.2% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,725,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus set a $240.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.77.

NYSE HD traded up $1.64 on Thursday, hitting $236.45. 1,489,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,267. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.81 and its 200 day moving average is $215.22. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $238.99. The company has a market capitalization of $253.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.