MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $32.88 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,824 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.9% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $32,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,792,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,933 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 49,715,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,141,000 after acquiring an additional 803,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704,738 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,557,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,279,000 after acquiring an additional 527,421 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,807,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,082 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.74. 6,708,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.00. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

