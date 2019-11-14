Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Shares Gap Down to $19.68

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.95, but opened at $19.68. Mosaic shares last traded at $20.12, with a volume of 256,924 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $27.00 price objective on Mosaic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.63.

Get Mosaic alerts:

The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

In other Mosaic news, Director William T. Monahan purchased 2,360 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,820.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 12,998 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $249,691.58. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,353.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 73,897.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,286,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,546 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Mosaic by 2,241.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 886,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 848,576 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 25.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,062,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,696,000 after purchasing an additional 819,204 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 867.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 731,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,309,000 after purchasing an additional 655,825 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Mosaic during the second quarter worth about $16,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.