Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $20.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Consumer Edge started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Mosaic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Get Mosaic alerts:

MOS opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $37.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.93.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mosaic will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William T. Monahan purchased 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.15 per share, with a total value of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,820.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 12,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $249,691.58. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,353.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 73,897.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,286,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,339,000 after buying an additional 6,277,546 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Mosaic by 2,241.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 886,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 848,576 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,062,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,696,000 after purchasing an additional 819,204 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 731,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,309,000 after purchasing an additional 655,825 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,057,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.