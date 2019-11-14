Morgan Stanley Sells 7,267 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,140 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BWFG. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 325.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

BWFG opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Bankwell Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, EVP Laura Waitz sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $48,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Lampert sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $58,162.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,268.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

