Morgan Stanley Sells 3,274 Shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Timberland Bancorp worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,888 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,866 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,146 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,365 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $28.67 on Thursday. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

