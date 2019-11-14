Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,983 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MS. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 276.4% during the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pritchard Capital raised shares of Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $70,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders bought 420,000 shares of company stock worth $426,300. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,551,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,649,534. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.65. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $49.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.37%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

