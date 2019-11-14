Morgan Stanley Has $278,000 Stock Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRI. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 220,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 85,374 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 895,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,239,000 after purchasing an additional 69,760 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 125,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 43,053 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRI. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stoneridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

NYSE SRI opened at $30.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $833.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.62. Stoneridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $34.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.21 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

